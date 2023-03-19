Train strike | VR: There is no agreement in the negotiations, the train strike starts on Monday

The agreement was hammered out in the Teams meeting held in the afternoon. Even on Friday, the parties considered finding an agreement unlikely.

Locomotive drivers the strike starts next night, as soon as the day changes to Monday, says VR in its announcement.

The Railway Union Rau, which represents locomotive drivers, has not announced an end date for the strike. The strike will therefore continue until Rau and Palta, the service sector employers, reach an agreement on working conditions.

“Negotiations will continue between the Service Sector Employers Palta ry and Rau even during the strike. We hope that an agreement will be found soon. We are really sorry for the inconvenience the strike is causing our customers,” says the human resources director Laura Ansaharju in VR’s announcement.

I agree According to the data of HS, the birth occurs due to the entry of continuous free time in the collective agreement.

According to the current collective agreement, “continuous free time arranged in connection with weekly rest must be at least 56 hours”. In the negotiations, the drivers demanded that in order to guarantee a better recovery, they should get at least 64 hours of continuous leave once a week.

The agreement on salary increases, on the other hand, was already reached earlier: the drivers agreed to salary increases in line with the so-called general line, i.e. a total of about six percent for two years