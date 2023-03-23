Train strike | Train strike ends – VR: Train service will start on Friday

With the agreement, the strike started by the locomotive drivers on March 20 will end.

Service industries the employers (Palta) and the Railway Union (Rau) have accepted the negotiation result reached on March 22 under the leadership of the national conciliator as a collective agreement for locomotive drivers, Palta announces on Thursday.

“We are satisfied that a settlement was reached at the end of difficult negotiations. The two-year contract enables the long-term development of working conditions together”, head of negotiations Pasi Vuorio says in the announcement.

VR says in its announcement on Thursday that train traffic will start in the morning on Friday, March 24. VR’s long-distance and local traffic will return to normal within about a day. In the negotiations between Rau and Palta, it has been agreed that the locomotive drivers will return to work for the shifts starting on Friday, VR says in the release.

Palta and Rau arrived on Wednesday evening the negotiation result in a labor dispute concerning locomotive drivers.

The news is updated.