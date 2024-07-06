Weekend of inconvenience for those who plan to travel by train, due to a strike that will take place, for 24 hours, between today and tomorrow. The national strike was proclaimed by some autonomous trade unions of the staff of the FS Italiane Group, from 9pm today, Saturday 6th July, to 9pm tomorrow, Sunday 7th July.



Transport chaos, 24-hour strike and trains at risk on the weekend of 6-7 July July 03, 2024

The national strike, it is stated in a note, could have a significant impact on rail traffic and lead to total and partial cancellations of Frecce, Intercity and Trenitalia Regional trains throughout the country. The effects, in terms of cancellations and delays, may occur even before and continue beyond the end time of the strike. Trenitalia, taking into account the possible significant repercussions on the service, invites all passengers to inform themselves before going to the station and, where possible, to reschedule the trip.

On the Trenitalia app, the Infomobilità section of the trenitalia.com website, the social and web channels of the FS Italiane Group, the toll-free number 800 89 20 21, as well as at the ticket offices and assistance offices of the railway stations, the self-service machines and the affiliated travel agencies, you can find all the detailed information on the guaranteed trains.

Here And here guaranteed trains, from the Trenitalia website.

Travelers who intend to cancel their trip can request a refund starting from the strike declaration: until the departure time of the booked train, for Intercity and Frecce trains; until 24.00 of the day before the strike itself, for regional trains. Alternatively, they can reschedule the trip, under similar transport conditions, as soon as possible, according to seat availability.

Trains that are on the move after the strike has already started will still arrive at their final destination if it can be reached within an hour. from the beginning of the industrial action; after the hour has passed, trains can stop at stations preceding the final destination.

In regional transport, used mostly by those who take the train every day to travel from home to work, essential services have been established during the busiest time slots (from 6.00 to 9.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00 on weekdays).