Train strike | The pictures show how Ilmala’s depot was filled with trains

The train strike stopped almost all rail traffic. At the same time, Ilmala’s depot in Helsinki was filled with stopped trains.

On Monday the train strike that started stopped almost all rail traffic in Finland. The strike has been seen all over Helsinki, for example, as people arriving at the pier in vain as passengers and in queues at bus stops.

Queues have formed elsewhere as well. Since the trains do not move along the rails now, they have been driven to the depots.

HS photographer Kalle Koponen photographed the long train chains at the Ilmala depot in Helsinki.

Local and long-distance trains are distinguished from each other in aerial photos based on their colors.