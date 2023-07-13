Train strike, Salvini orders the reduction of the duration: “It will end at 3pm”. CGIL: “Illegitimate and wrong”

The negotiations with the unions having failed, the Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, ordered the reduction of the train strike scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 13 July.

With the provision signed by the leader of the League, the strike will end at 3 pm instead of 2 am on Friday 14. An “illegitimate and wrong” decision according to the Filt-Cgil union, which intends to appeal. According to the acronym, “trains and planes have already been canceled in anticipation of the strike and therefore in any case the inconvenience to travelers will not be avoided, which must be attributed to those who brought the negotiations to a standstill”.

In a note, the Ministry of Transport declared that Salvini had decided to take this measure also in the light of the assurance of the immediate resumption of union negotiations on all the points object of the agitation. The ministry also noted that the decision follows a resolution by the Strike Guarantee Commission, which had suggested a compulsory ordering or curtailment of the strike.

The strike will start at 3 in the morning and end at 3 pm and no longer at 2 am on Friday. The personnel of Trenitalia and Italo will take part in the protest, after the adhesion of the trade unions of the category Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Orsa Ferrovie and Fast Confsal.

The unions’ request is for “an adequate recruitment plan, a mitigation of workloads in the scheduling of crew shifts, favoring the reconciliation of working times with those of private life, the relaunch of the maintenance sector and restoring centrality to the sales network and assistance to passengers and technological investments, professional growth and training courses for all office staff”.

However, Trenitalia announces that “trains may be subject to changes or cancellations” and that “the strike may lead to changes to the service even before it begins and after it ends”. Everyone is invited to inquire before going to the station.

They will be anyway “the essential services foreseen in the event of a strike are guaranteed from 6:00 to 9:00” (here guaranteed trains in the event of a strike). The call center 800 89 20 21 is also available.

Italo also published one list of guaranteed trains. The Pronto Italo 060708 service is also available.

On the other hand, the air transport strike is scheduled for Saturday 15 July. The ground staff of the airports, handling and check-in services will cross their arms, who will stop from 10 to 18. The trade unions Filt Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Ta report that their contract has expired for six years, thus requesting its immediate renewal. From 12 to 16, the pilots of Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights, will also stop. A national strike by Vueling pilots and flight attendants is also scheduled from 10 to 18.

ENAC has released a list of guaranteed flights, recalling that “during the strikes there are the protection time slots, from 7 to 10 and from 18 to 21, in which flights must still be carried out” and that in any case “detailed information on the operation of the own flight can be requested from the relevant airline”.