Train strike | Locomotive drivers talk about their work: their sleep rhythm is messed up and they don’t see their family

Two locomotive drivers tell us what their work is like. Night work, short sleeps and fatigue. “It’s not uncommon for five days to go by without seeing your family,” says Jani Hellberg.

21.3. 20:56 | Updated 21.3. 21:24

Ten worked as a locomotive driver for years Rami Vilander38, moved to Riihimäki in order to get to work quickly.

“I used to work in Helsinki’s local transport, but three years ago I switched to Riihimäki. A couple of years ago I moved here to live.”

Vilander thinks Riihimäki is a charming little town. It takes ten minutes to ride a bike to work.

Vilander, who mostly drives freight trains, typically works at night. The shift can start, for example, at midnight and last until noon.

The hardest thing at work is if there are two departures in a day. That can be the case if you return from a night drive early in the morning and start a new drive in the early evening.

In short shifts, there is nothing to do but sleep – that is, if you can sleep at a special time.

“In this job, you get used to the fact that eight hours of sleep a day is the luxury of days off. At least I can’t sleep for five days when the sun is shining and the neighbor’s children are playing.”

Locomotive drivers the work shifts are divided into three-week periods. Most of the work shifts can be known in advance, but every sixth period coincides with the so-called throwing system weeks. It means surprise work shifts for three weeks. Of course, the six days off during the period will be announced in advance.

“In that period, information about the next day’s work comes daily by 5 p.m.,” says Vilander.

On weekends, you get 3 euros and 35 cents additional compensation per day.

“I don’t think it’s a significant compensation for not being able to arrange anything in advance for three weeks when you don’t know your work for the next day.”

“ “If there is more than two hours between the rides, the working time ends and we are on our own time.”

Vilander drives goods mainly to Kouvola, Tampere, Hanko and Helsinki’s Vuosaari. Often, the train is driven to the destination and back, but sometimes when returning from the destination, it is also driven via an intermediate stage.

“If there is more than two hours between the rides, the working time ends and we are on our own time. One colleague said that in three weeks he had 30 hours of this kind of lying elsewhere.”

Vilander emphasizes that he likes his job. According to him, the demands of the Railway Union (Rau) are mostly about wanting a small improvement. Rau demands among other things, the extension of weekly rest to at least 58 continuous hours. The original requirement for drivers was 64 hours.

Vilander would use the extra time to rest and change his sleep pattern.

“So that I could be awake during the day like everyone else and spend time with loved ones.”

He sees that the driver’s fitness increases the safety of the passengers.

“Riihimäki has had a group of people on sick leave due to insomnia, and better that way than being really tired at work. Safety is the most important thing.”

The work sometimes feels heavy even for Vilander. That’s why he has started to study another profession alongside his work, just to be sure.

Jani Hellberg mainly drives passenger trains, but also does radio control work, among other things.

With the locomotive driver free time is when the rest of the family is at school or at work.

“It’s not uncommon for five days to go by without seeing your family,” says the Kouvola resident Jani Hellberg41.

If you see your family, Hellberg is often tired. This is especially true when changing from the morning shift to the evening shift or vice versa. If there are ten hours left between shifts, there’s only time to go home, eat, sleep and go back to work.

“When my children were small, I had just such a week’s work routine, where I mostly wanted to turn around at home. One evening, the younger muksu asked if we should play. I said I can’t. He asked the same thing on the second and third night. On the fourth, he came to me and said that you probably won’t be able to play today either. That’s when I thought, maybe this job isn’t worth it.”

“ “Work shouldn’t be such that you have to make a choice between family and work.”

Hellberg, who started as a locomotive driver in 2007, mostly drives passenger trains, i.e. Pendolinos and IC trains.

However, the work shifts are not as tough as many others, because Hellberg no longer drives as many night trains as before. Still, the exhausting nature of shift work flows freely. Hellberg finds the hardest part of the job to be the fact that he can’t spend time with the children.

“That’s why we demand an extension of the weekly rest. Work shouldn’t be such that you have to make a choice between family and work.”

Hellberg is also saddened by the fact that there is no time left between rides to visit new towns.

“You could spend that time with your family or do hobbies. Now it’s mostly watching Netflix and waiting to get home.”

Hellberg is also the vice-chairman of Raun Kouvola’s Vetorinutvajat ry. He has felt that the work has become more difficult, especially in the last five years.

“We’ve been joking for years that the work itself and driving the train is nice, but everything around has become more difficult.”

More and more tasks that were previously handled by logistics have been transferred to locomotive drivers. Today, according to Hellberg, there are too few employees on the logistics side.

Today, the shift list might read: “shift work”. Whatever that means is up to the driver to figure out.

“Then you have to call and figure it out while driving. We have to figure out, for example, where to leave the locomotive and how many ten-kilogram stop shoes to put and under which wagon.”

Ambiguity increases the mental burden of work.

Hellberg has started to do, among other things, radio control work, which was also previously handled by logistics. The work includes, among other things, chopping and assembling trains into combinations of different sizes.

The drivers have also been assigned more driving preparation work than before. For example, checking the roadworthiness of trains is on the driver’s to-do list.

“It means a list of 30 items in a freight wagon. Let’s check that the springs, brakes and others work. It takes an average of 30 minutes for the train to turn, when the driver walks the body himself and inspects the train.”

Rau has fought about it and nowadays, according to Hellberg’s experience, he gets more time to do his tasks.

Hellberg teaches new drivers and many of them have still found the responsibility of safety-critical tasks such as checking the brakes to be stressful.