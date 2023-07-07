Genoa – Black day for rail transport, next July 13th. A national strike by Trenitalia personnel was proclaimed by Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Slm Fast Confsal and Orsa Ferrovie, from 3 am on Thursday 13 July to 2 am on Friday 14 July.

“The strike could have a significant impact on railway traffic and lead to total and partial cancellations of Frecce, Intercity and regional trains of Trenitalia. The effects, in terms of cancellations and delays, could occur even earlier and extend beyond the time the strike ends”, warns Trenitalia.

“Trenitalia – reads a press release – taking into account the possible important repercussions on the service, invites all passengers to inquire before going to the station. During the strike, it will be guaranteed the execution of national races listed in the appropriate tables of the trains to be insured in the event of a strike, as well as of the regional trains in the commuter slots (6-9 and 18-21), which can be consulted on trenitalia.com”.

Information on connections and services will be disseminated through the Trenitalia app, the Infomobility section of trenitalia.com, the social and web channels of the FS Italiane Group, the free toll-free number 800 89 20 21as well as in the ticket offices and in the assistance offices of the railway stations, at the self-service ticket offices and at the affiliated travel agencies.