The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matthew Salvinidecided to halve it train strike proclaimed for tomorrow by the category trade unions, after the table at the Porta Pia department had ended with nothing. MIT has sent the unions a measure to reduce the duration of abstentions, which will end at 3pm. The ministry explained that the minister took this measure "also in the light of the assurance of the immediate resumption of union negotiations on all the points object of the agitation". Furthermore, MIT "also acted on the basis of a note from the Strike Guarantee Commission". Salvini justified his decision by saying that "leaving a million Italians, commuters on a Thursday in July with temperatures of 35 degrees it was unthinkable". He also declared that he will work to ensure that companies meet the unions to give satisfaction to railway workers without leaving hundreds of thousands of Italians who are not to blame for it. However, the Filt CGIL has responded harshly, defining the precept as " an initiative shameful, wrong and illegitimate".

the reactions — The premises for a revocation of the strike had already appeared to be zero before the meeting at the Porta Pia department. “I believe that there is no margin for a revocation of the railway transport strike proclaimed by the categories starting from tonight”, declared the general secretary of the CISL, Luigi Barra. And Uiltrasporti had added: “The call by MIT on strikes comes out of time, the revocation is therefore not a possible option”. Trenitalia had communicated that the essential services foreseen in the event of a strike would be guaranteed from 6 to 9 and from 18 to 21. Italo, on the other hand, had announced that he would guaranteed a certain number of trains.

airports too — In addition, there have been unrest in the airport sector. Ground personnel will stop for eight hours on Saturday 15, from 10 to 18. The pilots of Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights, will strike from 12 to 16 and the pilots and flight attendants of Vueling from 10 to 18. However, the unions have confirmed that the negotiations with the companies have not progressed and strike has been confirmed.