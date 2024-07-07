Cancellations, delays of over an hour and some queues at the ticket offices. A Sunday of inconvenience is looming for those travelling by train due to the 24-hour national strike that will continue until 9pm, without guaranteed time slots. The strike involves some independent trade unions of the FS Italiane Group staff and is leading to total and partial cancellations of Trenitalia Frecce, Intercity and Regional trains throughout the country. Trenitalia invites all passengers to inform themselves before going to the station and, where possible, to reschedule their journey.

Milan

Heavy inconvenience for those who had to leave from Milan due to the national strike of the FS group staff. In fact, many passengers lined up at the ticket offices to change their travel ticket and still arrive at their destination. Most of the long-distance trains were cancelled and there were inevitable delays for the others. Among the passengers there was a mixture of anger and resignation, many of whom were not informed of the unrest.

Rome

Disruption also in Rome’s stations due to the train strike that will last until this evening. At the moment at Termini station there are some queues at the ticket offices. Mainly foreign tourists are queuing for ticket refunds. Regular, however, connections to Fiumicino airport. Polfer agents are monitoring the situation at the capital’s railway stations. In Rome, even local public transport could be stopped for 4 hours in the eveningfrom 8:30 p.m. to half past midnight, for the strike called by the Orsa Trasporti union to protest against the failure to renew the national collective agreement for the bus, rail and tram sector. The Atac networks (and other subcontracting operators), Roma Tpl, Autoservizi Troiani/Sap are involved. In Lazio, possible stops on Cotral lines.

Florence

A queue that winds through almost the entire station hall in front of the access to the platforms to get information and reschedule the trip at the dedicated counter, people queuing at the ticket change machines and in any case many tourists, more than usual, crowding Santa Maria Novella, the central railway station of Florence, due to the train strike that will end tonight at 9 pm. The arrivals board shortly after 11.30am reported only cancelled trains except one delayed one, and a few trains on the departures board. Ferrovie explains that those who had tickets for long-distance trains that were later cancelled are re-protected on other trains if possible. We remind you that on the Trenitalia website there is a list of guaranteed trains.

Naples

Cancellations, delays of around an hour for several trains, all guaranteed trains sold out. The national strike of the FS group staff is causing the predictable inconveniences in the Naples central station, especially for foreign tourists who are not informed of the strike and who are unable to leave or find alternative availability during the day. Problems are also being recorded for the Circumvesuviana railway, stormed as on every summer Sunday by holidaymakers heading to the Pompeii excavations or the Sorrento coast: due to a 4-hour national strike called by Orsa, the journeys start intermittently with long waits at the station.