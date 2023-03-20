Train strike | Bibi Azzuar arrived in Malmi in the morning and only realized at the platform that the trains had been cancelled

The locomotive drivers’ strike that started on Monday stopped train traffic as soon as the day changed. Information about the strike did not reach all commuter train users.

On Monday morning Malmi train station is quiet. The last long-distance train whizzes past the platforms. After that, nothing moves on the tracks.

The locomotive drivers’ strike started as soon as the day changed to Monday. About 9,000 passengers board the train from Malmi station every day.

The situation was resolved For Bibi Azzuari not until he arrived at Malmi station a little before nine o’clock. The work shift in Helsinki’s Käpylä was supposed to start already at nine.

He only found out about the strike at the train platform.

“I don’t usually follow the news or the exact route, but trust that these will run normally,” Azzuar says.

Azzuari the normally hour-long commute is extended by half an hour. It saddens him, because just a few weeks before, the bus strike made commuting longer.

Azzuar arrived from elsewhere in Helsinki to Malmi station by bus with the intention of continuing the journey by train to Käpylä.

“Fortunately, it’s not that cold anymore,” says Azzuar.

Azzuar was not the only one who was surprised at Malmi train station. A few people who did not speak Finnish were waiting for the train at the platform in vain.

The information about the strike had clearly not reached everyone.

Helsinki regional transport (HSL) announced the strike on its website, HSL’s own application, social media channels and electronic schedule screens.

In addition, 1.4 million subscribers received a newsletter on the subject.

Communication has taken place in three languages, i.e. Finnish, Swedish and English.

“The need for different language versions is something that we generally think about. However, we didn’t have time to get translations with such a fast schedule,” says HSL’s communications expert Thuja Ruoho.

Technically, it has also not been possible to automatically implement a notification that appears on the mobile phone of the application’s users. Then even those passengers who don’t actively follow HSL’s communications would notice the news about the strike.

According to Ruoho, however, such a feature is coming, and it is currently being tested.

In addition to that, on Monday morning the ticket inspectors went to the biggest stations to advise customers.

On the first morning of the train strike, some people were pleasantly surprised when they arrived at the station.

On Monday there is no information on the duration of the train strike that has started. No end date has been announced for the strike.

Due to the strike, around 800 local train services are canceled every day. About 200,000 residents of the capital region travel on local trains every day, so the strike has a wide impact on people’s movement.

Missing train times are not replaced by bus lines or other means of transport.