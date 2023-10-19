From 19 to 20 October the main Italian rail transport companies, i.e Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord , join the strike called by the trade unions ADL, Cub, Sgb and Si Cobas. The start of the mobilization regarding trains is scheduled to start from 9pm on October 19th and will last until 8pm on October 20th. Precisely on the 20th, the strike will expand to local public transport services and air transport.

warranty bands

—

Trenitalia has announced that Frecce and Intercity trains will run regularly, while as regards regional trains the guarantee ranges are as follows: from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 9pm. Trenord guarantees the service at the same times. As for Italo, in this one table published by the site, the routes that are guaranteed and those that are not are indicated.