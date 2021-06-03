Let your imagination run wild in this entertaining simulation game. Train Station Renovation is now available on Xbox. This game developed by Live Motion Games and published by Ultimate games offers us a fun adventure where we will be a renovation company in charge of restoring train stations.

Train Station Renovation is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Our adventure in Train Station Renovation It will start in a destroyed and abandoned station in which we will have to work to make it work again. Our mission will be to clean the station, fix all its damages and decorate it as best we can in order to obtain our reward, for this we will have a wide variety of tools that will help us to leave the station as new.

Train Station Renovation It is divided into more than 10 levels in which we will learn new mechanics that will help us expand in metropolitan areas. The game has a level of difficulty that can vary depending on the player’s decision. It can be very demanding if we decide to complete each stage of the process, although it can also be the perfect game to hang out and relax while we repair the stations with background music completing a minimum of planned tasks to move on to the next stage. Who knew that a simulation game could be so versatile?

In this game the economy is a very important factor, since we will need to buy new items and repair materials. A fun way to earn a little money will be to sort the waste and complete additional tasks that will boost our income. Putting the garbage in the containers can be a lot of fun if we play with the right song in the background.

Remember that you can find Train Station Renovation available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 12.79 with a 20% discount for the next 13 days. Are you ready to let your imagination run wild?