Curious discovery: At the Stade train station, a “train passage” is announced where none is actually possible. © Facebook/Der Eisenbahner/Philipp Rothe

At a train station in Stade (Lower Saxony), a display board caused irritation. When a photo of it went online, thousands of users responded, making fun of Deutsche Bahn.

Stade – “There’s a train going to nowhere” – Christian Anders’ title from 1995 apparently also applies to a train station in Stade (Lower Saxony). There, a passer-by saw an extremely bizarre display board.

On the photo of a track of the Stade train station, the portal The Railwayman” shared on Facebook, you can clearly see the inscription on the blue display board on the platform: “Train passage”. Curious: It is clearly a terminal station.

Net photo evokes associations: “Back to the future part 3”

“It’s possible,” commented The railwayman the scenery. “But it will most likely end in a catastrophe.” The photo caused a lot of laughter among Facebook users. More than 12,200 people responded with a laugh emoji or a thumbs up (as of August 9), and more than 1,000 commented on the post.

There are some very creative associations under the comments. The situation shown reminds one user of “platform 9 3/4 to Hogwarts”, others assume “the flying train from ‘Back to the Future Part 3′”. Deutsche Bahn was also properly targeted. “The train can do everything,” writes one user. Another: “Nothing stops a DB train. Nothing, absolutely nothing – not even a buffer stop!”

Curious discoveries in local transport: a photo of a taximeter goes viral on Jodel

Similar to the page The railwayman curious observations in local transport are also often shared on other platforms. One recently caused Jodel horrendous “Taxamater” display for confusion. In any case, the case in Stade shows that you can’t always rely one hundred percent on scoreboards.