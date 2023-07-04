The known billbil-kun leakerconsidered highly reliable, reported various information on Train Sim World 4new chapter of Dovetail Games’ railway simulation that would be arriving on PC and probably also consoles.

There is no official announcement yet, but the leaker already reports one release date well-defined, i.e. September 26, 2023, which would clash somewhat with the standard procedure of the series, which usually places a couple of years between one chapter and another, considering that Train Sim World 3 dates back to 2 September 2022.

Another peculiar feature of the series is, usually, the removal of the previous chapter with respect to the outgoing one: essentially, the Dovetail Games series travels for replacementwith the last chapter replacing the previous one definitively, which probably indicates the removal of Train Sim World 3 in September, with the release of the next one.

This mechanism, if nothing else, preserves the additional purchases made by the players: in this way, DLC and expansions purchased for the previous chapter continue to be usable in the next one, which should also happen with Train Sim World 4. For those who don’t know it, it is a train simulation that concerns everything since it revolves around these vehicles and the railways .