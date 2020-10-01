Highlights: Train services received a green signal in Maharashtra border

Trains starting and ending in the state will run

Request to increase the number of local trains from railway

Dabbawala also has to get local permission, code

Mumbai

Train services are being started gradually under the Unlock 5 Guidelines of Unlock 5 in the country. However, it has been decided to extend the lockdown till 31 October in Maharashtra. But the train services are exempted. The green signal has been given for the re-operation of trains running within the state limits.

The state government has also appealed to the railways to increase the services of local trains, so that the problem of congestion can be avoided. With this, Dabbawala has been allowed in the local train of Mumbai. For this, the QR Code has to be obtained before the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Local train services have been restored in Pune. Subhash Talekar, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, has described it as a relief move for 5,000 Dabbawalas.

Till now, the Pachwati Express from Mumbai to Manmad via Mumbai from Nashik was being run as a special intercity service. Along with this, another train was running from Dadar to Sawantwadi Road. But according to the new guideline released on Wednesday- ‘All train services starting in the state and ending here will be started with immediate effect. During this time it will be necessary to follow the Corona Guidelines of the government.

This new guideline has also brought relief to the people of Pune. Local services of Pune region will also be started along with intercity trains like Deccan Queen, Deccan Express, Mumbai-Pune Intercity Express, Sahyadri Express, Mahalaxmi Express. The protocol to be implemented in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has to be followed.