Train service | VR cancels passenger trains between Tampere and Pori for three weeks

Passenger trains between Tampere and Pori are canceled due to last week's track damage.

20.2. 21:11

VR cancels the passenger trains between Tampere and Pori until March 10. The first cancellations already arrived on Tuesday.

VR's communications manager tells about it Mira Linnamaa.

The cancellations are due to last week's track damage and the resulting equipment failures. The track damage found on the track section between Mankala and Niinimäki between Lahti and Kouvola caused significant damage to VR's equipment before it was discovered.

Castle country says that due to repairs and maintenance, there is simply not enough equipment for all routes. Due to a track failure, the rolling stock needs to be repaired, and in addition, maintenance debt accumulated from last week.

The section of track between Tampere and Pori was selected to be replaced by buses, among other things, because switching from trains to buses in that section does not increase the travel time much.

VR has organized replacement bus transportation for those who have already bought a train ticket for the time slot in question.