Train service | VR cancels all long-distance traffic from Tuesday

Today on Monday, notches caused by track damage were observed in the wheels of both VR and other owned train stock, VR says in a press release.

The inspection of the rail network and VR's equipment started immediately, but Monday's strike day has significantly slowed down the investigation of the situation, the release states.

“For safety reasons, we have to cancel the long-distance train service from Tuesday, so that we can be sure of the condition of the equipment and the track. HSL's and VR's local services will run normally, freight traffic will be able to run at lower speeds,” the announcement reads.

VR will inform about the restoration of traffic as soon as possible during Tuesday.

You can change your long-distance one-time ticket to another time if you want without a five-euro change fee. If the customer does not change the date of their ticket, VR will automatically return the money, the announcement promises.

