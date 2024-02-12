Monday, February 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Train service | VR cancels all long-distance traffic from Tuesday

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
Train service | VR cancels all long-distance traffic from Tuesday

You can change your long-distance one-time ticket to another time if you want without a five-euro change fee.

Today on Monday, notches caused by track damage were observed in the wheels of both VR and other owned train stock, VR says in a press release.

The inspection of the rail network and VR's equipment started immediately, but Monday's strike day has significantly slowed down the investigation of the situation, the release states.

“For safety reasons, we have to cancel the long-distance train service from Tuesday, so that we can be sure of the condition of the equipment and the track. HSL's and VR's local services will run normally, freight traffic will be able to run at lower speeds,” the announcement reads.

VR will inform about the restoration of traffic as soon as possible during Tuesday.

You can change your long-distance one-time ticket to another time if you want without a five-euro change fee. If the customer does not change the date of their ticket, VR will automatically return the money, the announcement promises.

See also  Southside and Hurricane 2022: Line-Up, Live Stream and Tickets

The news is updated.

#Train #service #cancels #longdistance #traffic #Tuesday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hugh Jackman reacts to Deadpool & Wolverine | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result