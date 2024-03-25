Train service | Trains are late between Helsinki and Tampere

The delays are caused by a system fault on the track section between Kerava and Riihimäki.

The main line there are disruptions in train traffic, the traffic control company Fintraffic informs on Monday morning. The situation is caused by a system fault on the track section between Kerava and Riihimäki.

The disruption causes delays for commuter R trains between Helsinki and Riihimäki. In addition, there are delays in the long-distance train traffic between Helsinki and Tampere, which last from ten minutes to half an hour, according to Fintraffic.

Up-to-date information on traffic changes can be found at www.vr.fi/junaliikenne-nyt.