Train service | Train service on the main line interrupted due to an electrical fault, several trains late

Train service has been interrupted between Tampere and Seinäjoki due to a fault detected in the electric track. If you are stuck in a stationary train, tell HS about your experiences using the form at the end of the article.

Train service has been interrupted due to a detected fault in the electric line between Tampere and Seinäjoki, says Fintraffic’s Rail Traffic Center in its release.

The error is currently being fixed. Fintraffic estimates that the fault will be fixed by two o’clock in the afternoon.

However, the fault causes considerable delays for train traffic.

According to Fintraffic’s release, for example, the IC36 train traveling from Oulu to Helsinki will be delayed by approximately four hours, and the IC22 train traveling from Rovaniemi to Helsinki will be delayed by approximately three hours. There will also be delays of about 1–2 hours for other trains on the track.

Also VR of disturbance notices according to several trains are late due to electric track failure.

The news is updated.