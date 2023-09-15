Friday, September 15, 2023
Train service | There was another error on the displays of the railway stations, the information is not updated

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in World Europe
Track and schedule monitors may contain outdated information, and announcements may also be faulty.

Railway stations there are disturbances in the passenger information system, Fintraffic, which is responsible for rail traffic control, informs. The stations’ track and schedule monitors are not updated and may contain outdated information. There may also be errors in the announcements.

The fault is being investigated, but there is no estimate on the repair schedule.

Fintraffic advises you to check train schedules and departure tracks at junalahdot.fi.

The screens are out of order for the second time this week. The previous failure occurred on Wednesday and lasted about two hours. Even then, the information was not updated on the screens.

