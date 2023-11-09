Thursday, November 9, 2023
Train service | The switch was damaged during the night’s track work: in the capital region, A trains are canceled at least from the morning service

November 8, 2023
The fault also causes minor delays for P-trains.

In the capital region The A-trains running between Helsinki and Espoo’s Leppävaara will be canceled today, at least for the morning traffic, says Fintraffic’s rail traffic center.

According to the center, the reason for the cancellations is gear damage that occurred during night track work.

In the traffic of the ring road, the fault also causes small delays for P trains and possibly individual train cancellations, Fintraffic says.

No schedule estimate was given yet for the repair of the fault.

