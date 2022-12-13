Train service | The snow storm also confuses long-distance traffic: almost all long-distance trains are late

According to Fintraffic, only five percent of long-distance trains ran on schedule around eight o’clock in the evening.

Snow storm has also messed up VR’s long-distance train traffic.

VR’s long-distance trains were widely delayed from Tuesday afternoon due to weather conditions. VR’s traffic bulletins by more than 20 long-distance trains were late at eight in the evening.

Fintraffic rail traffic center by only five percent of all long-distance trains in Finnish rail transport ran on schedule at eight in the evening.

In addition, at least one Intercity train running from Kupitta in Turku to Helsinki was canceled in the early evening due to a technical fault.

According to VR’s traffic bulletins, several long-distance trains are well over an hour behind schedule.

For example, the Intercity 147 train traveling from Helsinki to Kuopio is almost two and a half hours late due to weather conditions. The train was supposed to leave Helsinki at around four o’clock, but it didn’t make it until around seven thirty in the evening.

Trains are late due to weather conditions, delayed departure preparations, other train traffic, waiting for equipment and various technical faults.

Merja Tuunanen Earlier on Tuesday, VR’s communications told HS that train delays are common throughout the country.

However, according to Tuunanen, all delays are basically due to challenging weather conditions and heavy snowfall.

“Frequently, severe frost and heavy snow accumulations hinder the flow of snow. Challenging conditions affect the fleet and infrastructure and make operations at the railyards difficult,” says Tuunanen.

According to Tuunanen, delays can be expected throughout Tuesday. Passengers should therefore reserve extra time for traveling and follow the movements of their own train either from the VR application or from the website.

“There may be train delays in the coming days as well, if the snowfall continues,” says Tuunanen.

Trains were late at Helsinki Central Station on Tuesday.

in Helsinki the heavy snowfall has continued on Tuesday, causing traffic accidents, delaying public transport and reducing visibility considerably.

Commuter train traffic in the capital region has continued to operate with reduced train intervals due to the weather conditions until Tuesday, Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) announced.

Read more: A flurry of snow reduced visibility to a few hundred meters

All A and K trains run every 20 minutes. Other commuter trains run at regular intervals.

Several bus and tram lines have also been canceled on Tuesday, according to HSL’s exception information.

Challenging snow conditions have caused problems in the last 24 hours, when, for example, buses have been stuck and trams have derailed.

Correction 13.12. at 10:35 p.m.: The article mistakenly spoke of Fintraffic’s road traffic center, when it should have been the rail traffic center.