Train service | The ministry asks VR for more information about the complete stoppage of long-distance train traffic

On Tuesday, VR canceled all long-distance train traffic for safety reasons. The Ministry and the Government Chancellery ask VR for further clarification on the matter.

Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Prime Minister's Office have asked VR for more information on the reasons for the widespread stoppage of long-distance train traffic. The Ministry of Transport and Communications will inform about this in its press release on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, VR canceled all long-distance train traffic for safety reasons, as notches caused by track damage had been detected in the wheels of the train stock. The track damage was found between Lahti and Kouvola on the track section between Mankala and Niinimäki.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the repair of the track damage has started. The track was in limited condition on Wednesday, and there is a speed limit at the damage site. VR previously announced that the track damage had been repaired.

from VR more information is requested on the reasons that led to the cancellation of the traffic, in order to get a broader overall picture of what happened.

“We require a thorough investigation of this entire extraordinary chain of events. How did the damage occur, why were they so extensive, how did they actually affect safety and why did such a significant stoppage of train traffic result from them”, Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Wrist (ps) says in the release.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has received a preliminary report from the Finnish Railways Agency on the track damage that led to the decision to cancel the long-distance service.

The track damage is said to have caused extensive damage to VR's train fleet, more than 70 percent of which have traveled on the damaged track section.