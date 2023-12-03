Train service | The derailed locomotive was finally lifted back onto the rails in Tampere

After the locomotive is moved, the railway track repair work will begin, the completion of which is not yet estimated.

in Tampere the locomotive that derailed on Thursday evening was lifted back onto the rails on Sunday, informs Fintraffic’s railway traffic center.

The lifting work of the locomotive has lasted the whole weekend. The Rail Traffic Center announced on Sunday that the locomotive was lifted at 3:45 p.m. It was estimated that it would take another two to three hours to move it.

After the transfer, the repair work of the train track will begin, the completion of which was not yet estimated.

Locomotive the derailment and then the slowly progressing lifting work have caused delays to train traffic for four days.

Fenniarail a locomotive and one carriage derailed near the Tampere railway station on Thursday at 19:30 in the country. No one was injured in the accident.

Fenniarail is a Finnish private railway company founded in 2009.

The Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) is investigating the causes of the derailment.