Train service | Several long-distance trains were late on Saturday – due to a track system failure

Train service|The fault is located on the railway section between Tampere and Seinäjoki.

Several long-distance trains are late due to a track system failure. It is believed that the fault will be fixed on Saturday afternoon.

For example, the train on the way from Vaasa to Helsinki was about 45 minutes late due to a track system fault, the announcement said VR half past two in the afternoon. Similarly, the train moving from Helsinki to Oulu was about 40 minutes late.

The fault is located on the track section between Tampere and Seinäjoki, says Fintraffic’s traffic manager Reima Roisko. The fault delays trains by an average of 20–30 minutes.

“Maintenance is there to investigate the fault. There were freight trains in the disturbed area, which made some of the trains a little more late,” says Roisko.

Track system failure has also affected train traffic indirectly. For example, in Tampere they were waiting for the late train from Pori.

According to Roisko, one of the tracks in the disturbed area was repaired after half past two in the afternoon. The fault will probably be fully repaired during the afternoon.