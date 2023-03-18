Train service | Passengers on the uncertainty brought about by the threat of a strike: “I am watching the situation with horror”

Passengers who responded to HS’s survey are upset when long-awaited trips and meetings now threaten to be canceled.

On Monday the locomotive drivers’ strike that may begin is upsetting people in different parts of Finland.

HS asked readers about their experiences on the subject and by Saturday there were about a hundred answers. They reflect annoyance, uncertainty and fear that long-awaited expenses will now have to be cancelled.

Respondents are especially worried about how they would be able to get to work, studies or vacations during the strike.



“The trip to Lapland planned for week 13 threatens to not take place if the strike starts. We have reserved tickets for the night train in a sleeping car, and other options are out of the question, because my wife and I are traveling together with our 2.5-year-old and four-month-old child,” says the man from Lohja Juha Laiho.

Laiho is saddened that a strike is being planned for Lapland’s travel season, when vacationers and entrepreneurs become “vicariously sufferers”.

“Reserved accommodation is difficult to cancel at this stage, so the financial losses are significant, even if the price of the train tickets is recovered.”

For example, for a person from Jyväskylä Hannu Jalkanen the threat of a strike meant a large additional expense. He is traveling in Dubai, from where he will return on Tuesday morning.

The intention was to travel home to Jyväskylä by train, but just to be sure, he booked flights to Jyväskylä, because you can’t know if the trains are running at that time.

“It was an extra 250 euros for two people,” he says.

About the answers shows how difficult it is to travel in Finland if you don’t have your own car. Many believed that if there is even a bus line, it is probably already so full that it is pointless to even try to join.

Commuters from the capital region in particular criticized the situation in their answers.

“I can’t get to work. Järvenpää is in the bag if the trains don’t run and you don’t have your own car. It is unbelievable that a small group of locomotive drivers can paralyze commuter traffic like this time and time again. Not everyone can work remotely,” says the woman, who did not want to be named.

A woman in a wheelchair says that she can only travel on public transport with a low-floor trolley.

“If traveling is not possible, it will incur considerable costs for me in terms of tickets and accommodation, for which I will not get the money back. In addition to this, trust in VR is crumbling even more. It’s unsafe to even try to use public transport,” says the woman.

from Vaasa Heli Stenroos says that he has been stressing about the success of the vacation for many weeks due to the threat of a strike.

“Yes, this rowing and felting is so hard! On Monday, you should be able to catch a flight from the periphery, and the options for the train are absolutely miserable when traveling with a baby“, Stenroos says.

He recently had to exchange cheap, pre-purchased train tickets for expensive Sunday tickets in order to be sure to get to the capital region before the strike.

“What angers me the most here is that there is no information about when this will be resolved.”

For many, a strike would also mean that the hoped-for and expected encounters with loved ones will not take place.

“My parents are coming to us next week by train from North Ostrobothnia to Helsinki. We have two children under the age of 3 and safety nets, i.e. we have no family or relatives in Helsinki at all,” says the Helsinki native Anna Oikarinen-Paju.

“Children miss their grandparents and we parents need help. We always take long-distance trains to each other. I’m watching the situation with horror, and I hope there won’t be a strike. Now it is terribly expected that they will come next week. We are stressed about the situation.”

