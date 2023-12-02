Train service | Lifting the locomotive onto the rails will continue in Tampere until the afternoon

The situation causes delays of 5–20 minutes.

Thursday night the lifting work of the derailed locomotive still continues in Tampere. According to the latest estimate from Finntraffic’s rail traffic center, the clearing will last until 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.

The situation causes delays of 5–20 minutes for trains departing from and arriving from Tampere in the northern direction. In addition, Tampere station must be prepared for track changes.

The accident that derailed a locomotive and one carriage happened at the Tampere railway station on Thursday evening. No injuries were caused by the accident. According to VR, it is a locomotive of another operator.