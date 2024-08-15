Train service | Fintraffic: Platform screens at train stations do not work

Train service|Station announcements work normally. The duration of the fault was not known until around five in the morning.

Train stations the platform screens are not working due to a system failure, said Fintraffic’s rail traffic center early Thursday morning. The duration of the fault was not known until around five in the morning.

The disruption is nationwide, but train traffic runs normally regardless.

A disturbance in the screens was noticed around half past five in the morning, said the traffic manager of the rail traffic center Timo Hämäläinen For Helsingin Sanomat. According to Hämäläinen, the disturbance is caused by some kind of data transfer error.

“The fault has been reported to the system supplier, who is investigating the matter. However, we have not received an estimate of when the fault will be fixed,” says Hämäläinen.

To stations according to Hämäläinen, there has not been an alert to guide the staff in the event of a fault, but the stations’ announcements work normally.

In addition, passengers can check train schedules of VR from the website. The real-time departure and arrival times and departure tracks of the trains can be read in Fintraffic From the train departures service.

You can check the timetables of local trains in the Helsinki region from HSL.