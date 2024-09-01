Train service | Electric track damage between Kokkola and Kruunupy – Night trains are waiting for the track to open

Train service|There is no repair estimate for the fault yet.

In railway traffic there are disturbances on the track section between Kokkola and Kruunupy due to electric track damage, says Fintraffic’s rail traffic center.

Night trains are said to wait for the opening of the track as a rule. Instead, morning passenger trains are replaced by buses between Kokkola and Seinäjoki.

The Rail Transport Center announced the matter at around 3:30 on the night before Monday. According to the release, a repair estimate for the defect is not yet available.