Monday, September 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Train service | Electric track damage between Kokkola and Kruunupy – Night trains are waiting for the track to open

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Train service | Electric track damage between Kokkola and Kruunupy – Night trains are waiting for the track to open
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There is no repair estimate for the fault yet.

In railway traffic there are disturbances on the track section between Kokkola and Kruunupy due to electric track damage, says Fintraffic’s rail traffic center.

Night trains are said to wait for the opening of the track as a rule. Instead, morning passenger trains are replaced by buses between Kokkola and Seinäjoki.

The Rail Transport Center announced the matter at around 3:30 on the night before Monday. According to the release, a repair estimate for the defect is not yet available.

#Train #service #Electric #track #damage #Kokkola #Kruunupy #Night #trains #waiting #track #open

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
US Open: Zverev confidently moves into the quarterfinals

US Open: Zverev confidently moves into the quarterfinals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]