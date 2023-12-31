Sunday, December 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Train service | Disturbances and lateness information are not shown on the displays and announcements at train stations

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
Train service | Disturbances and lateness information are not shown on the displays and announcements at train stations

The displays and announcements at train stations may contain incorrect information.

Trains the lateness information is not updated on the stations' screens and the lateness announcements do not work. The reason is a nationwide system error, informs Fintraffic's Rail Traffic Center. The fault is being fixed and there is no repair estimate yet.

According to VR, the displays and announcements at train stations may contain incorrect information. Before seven in the evening on New Year's Eve, about half of the long-distance trains and slightly more than half of the local trains ran on schedule.

The real-time departure and arrival times and departure tracks of the trains can be checked at www.junalahdot.fi.

HSL informs about changes in local transport at the address www.hsl.fi.

#Train #service #Disturbances #lateness #information #shown #displays #announcements #train #stations

See also  CVC signs agreement for possible purchase of Ōner Travel - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Monte Carlo Circus Festival: 31 December 2023 on Rai 3

Monte Carlo Circus Festival: 31 December 2023 on Rai 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result