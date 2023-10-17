Wednesday, October 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Train service | Disruptions in train traffic due to the accident in Pukinmäki

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Train service | Disruptions in train traffic due to the accident in Pukinmäki

Disruptions can affect both local and long-distance trains.

In train traffic there were disturbances on Tuesday evening due to the accident that happened in Pukinmäki, informs Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) on Tuesday evening.

The person was caught under the train in Pukinmäki, HSL says.

A little after 21:30, HSL says that train traffic is returning to normal. However, delays and cancellations are still possible in the next few hours.

VR also informed about it. Disruptions can affect both local and long-distance trains. In long-distance trains, the disruption concerns the distance between Pasila and Tikkurila.

#Train #service #Disruptions #train #traffic #due #accident #Pukinmäki

See also  The economy | Danske Bank raises its forecast for Finland's economic growth
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Olympics | The IOC could not make a decision on the participation of the Russians in the Paris Olympics

Olympics | The IOC could not make a decision on the participation of the Russians in the Paris Olympics

Recommended

No Result
View All Result