Train service | Disruptions in train traffic due to the accident in Pukinmäki

In train traffic there were disturbances on Tuesday evening due to the accident that happened in Pukinmäki, informs Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) on Tuesday evening.

The person was caught under the train in Pukinmäki, HSL says.

A little after 21:30, HSL says that train traffic is returning to normal. However, delays and cancellations are still possible in the next few hours.

VR also informed about it. Disruptions can affect both local and long-distance trains. In long-distance trains, the disruption concerns the distance between Pasila and Tikkurila.