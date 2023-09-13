Thursday, September 14, 2023
Train service | Disruption of train display boards over the whole country

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Train service | Disruption of train display boards over the whole country

Due to disturbances, the display boards at the train stations may have had old or incorrect information. The disruption lasted about two hours.

Train stations On Wednesday, there were disturbances in the display boards all over Finland. Fintraffic’s rail traffic center announced that it had fixed the fault on Wednesday around seven in the evening.

The information on the platform and information screens of the stations was not updated as usual on Wednesday evening. They may contain old or incorrect information.

The info system worked normally again from seven in the evening. According to Fintraffic, the disruption lasted about two hours.

