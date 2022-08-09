Train service | Companies in the railway industry: A rolling stock company to be established by the state to lease railway rolling stock

According to Rainen, with the help of the rolling stock company, rail operations in Finland could be developed both in passenger traffic and freight traffic.

State a separate special task company should be established to rent railway equipment, suggests Raideala’s advisory board Raine.

According to the negotiating committee, VR’s existing train fleet should be transferred to the fleet company’s control, after which the fleet would be available for rent by both VR and other companies at the market price.

Raideala’s advisory board Raine is the interest monitoring body of market-based companies in the railway sector.

According to Rainen, with the help of the rolling stock company, rail operations in Finland could be developed both in passenger traffic and freight traffic.