Sunday, July 28, 2024
Train service | Be prepared for delays on the coastal line – train traffic will start with exceptional arrangements

July 28, 2024
in World Europe
The track works will cause exceptions to the traffic until autumn.

Train service starts today after a weeks-long break on the beach circuit. Due to the delay in the track works, however, there are still exceptional arrangements in traffic. According to the Railway Agency, there is still finishing work at the construction site of the Espoo urban railway, for example safety device testing.

VR tells, that the local trains E trains will not run at all this week and the U and L trains will operate with a reduced schedule, according to the Finnish Railways Agency’s estimate for a week. Y trains run normally.

We aim to run long-distance trains According to the Finnish Railways Agency normally. VR says that delays of 15–20 minutes are possible between Helsinki and Turku. There may also be effects on other long-distance train traffic in the form of delays and rolling stock changes, VR says.

On the beach track there are still three 48-hour traffic interruptions in August–September and two 24-hour traffic interruptions at the end of September. According to VR, there are also some bus transports replacing the train until October.

Traffic on the track west of Leppävaara was stopped for five weeks.

According to the Finnish Railways Agency, the track is also planned to be closed for longer periods in the next three summers due to track work. The last outage is scheduled to take place in 2027. Between the outages, work is promoted in areas outside the tracks.

