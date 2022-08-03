Train service | A mother and children’s train journey took a scary turn when the five-year-old got off the train alone in Kokemäki – VR called the police to protect the child

The train doors closed before the mother and one of the children could get off the train.
On Sunday On July 31, the traveling party of a mother and two children got separated from each other at Kokemäki station: one of the children left the station, while the mother and the smaller child stayed on the train.
The Pendolino that arrived from Tampere usually stopped at Kokemäki station on its way to Pori.
