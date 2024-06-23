Train service | A five-week traffic stoppage begins today on the Ranta railway line due to track works

Train service|All long-distance trains between Helsinki and Turku will be replaced by buses.

Helsinki and Turku will be interrupted of the previously mentioned plans according to today for five weeks, when the traffic stoppage begins on the beach track west of Leppävaara.

About that tells VR.

The reason for the outage is the rail works of the Espoo urban railway project of the Finnish Railways Agency.

During the outage, all long-distance trains between Helsinki and Turku will be replaced by buses.

Long-distance traffic the buses that replace trains continue from Kupitta to Turku Central Station and, during ship transit times, also to the port of Turku and vice versa.

The train service between Tampere and Turku operates normally.

Commuter trains between Karja and Hanko also run normally. The Helsinki-Hanko connection of the H-train, which runs three days a week, will not run during the track break.

Long-distance trains are scheduled to return to the coastal line on July 29.