From: Jennifer Lanzinger

The death of a domestic cat has now shocked many people in France. (Iconic image) © Shotshop/Imago

Cat Neko had escaped from his owners at a train station in Paris. Shortly thereafter, a train ran over the cat. Now even France’s interior minister has spoken out.

Paris – For many people, a pet is simply part of the family, but the death of the animal companion can be correspondingly painful. In the case of a dead domestic cat in France, an incident in Paris is now making waves, namely the animal was run over by a train in the station. Now even France’s interior minister is reacting.

Train runs over house cat Neko in Paris: Cruel case indignant France – Interior Minister reacts

Cat Neko was with his owners Georgia and their 15-year-old daughter Melaïna on January 2nd when the animal escaped from the two women. The cat disappeared from the carrier bag at the Montparnasse train station of all places, after which Neko the cat hid under a train. For about twenty minutes, the two women tried to negotiate with the staff about the departure of the train. Melaïna reported this to the animal welfare organization “30 million friends”. But despite all attempts, the train started its journey shortly afterwards.

They were told it wasn’t their problem, it was just a cat and they should have kept her on a leash. The animal was run over when the train was leaving and, according to the owners, died instantly. They only saw the cat’s carcass, as Melaïna explained to BFTMV. An extremely cruel moment that caused a wave of indignation in France.

Now even France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has spoken out. He was shocked at the way the French railway company SNCF had handled the terrible affair. The investigations will show who is criminally responsible, the minister told French television broadcaster BFMTV on Friday.

“Serious abuse and cruelty”: Cat Neko run over by train in Paris

The organization “30 million friends” has meanwhile sued SNCF for “serious mistreatment and cruelty that led to the death of an animal”. If it goes to trial, a fine of up to 75,000 euros and a five-year prison sentence could be imposed. As the daily newspaper Le Parisien wrote, the SNCF regrets the tragic incident and states that it was not able to save the cat because access to the tracks is strictly prohibited due to the risk of electrocution.

Minister Darmanin wants to better fight animal cruelty by training police officers across the country, he said on Twitter. Animals are vulnerable, sentient beings who deserve our protection, he explained. “The acts of violence they sometimes endure are unbearable. For this reason, I have decided to increase the means of combating this violence, which the French no longer accept.”