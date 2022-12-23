Rincón de Romos, Aguascalientes.- the unfortunate event happened on the state highway 120 in it California commons municipality of Rincón de Romos, where the emergency services were informed of an accident automobile against the railway.

At the site, the emergency services found a Chevrolet car, Chevy, gray color, wrecked a few meters from the railroad track that had already stopped its course.

Inside the car, it was detected two dead womenwho were later identified with the names of Teresa Hernández in the pilot’s seat and Cecilia Rodríguez in the co-pilot’s.

They were also found four minors with serious injuries and in delicate state of health, identified as Sebastian, Ana Sofia, Gerardo and Karenwho were transferred to different medical centers.

Sebastian was transferred to Pabellón de Arteaga General HospitalAna Sofia was transferred by air to the Hidalgo Hospital in red code in the Halcón I helicopter in charge of Dr. Eduardo Álvarez Bravo.

The minor Gerardo was transferred in code red as well as Karen to the Rincon de Romos General Hospital in Red Cross and ISSEA units. The railway brought 110 wagon loads of soybeans.

about the accident there are two versionsone explains that a Chevy tire would have gotten stuck between the rails of the road and the other is that the driver would have tried to beat the railroad.