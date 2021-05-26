Faced with an obstacle or an inconvenience, there is the possibility of losing your nerves and seeing everything black, or taking a deep breath, cutting off negative thoughts and looking for a solution. Better the second option, right? Acting from “quiet acceptance” is postulated as the best way to pass the trance. This is what Andrés Pascual, director of the corporate wellness program at the International University of La Rioja (Unir) believes. “One must say to oneself: ‘This is what I have to do, so I do it willingly so as not to cause suffering either to myself or to others,” he emphasizes. The idea is to train positive thinking, a rising value in the business world.

According to Manel Reyes, director and partner of MRC International People Training, a veteran firm specializing in the development of professionals, this type of arrangement increases longevity and reduces cognitive decline in people. In addition, it increases cooperation, improves communication, enhances innovation and reduces stress, conflict and power struggles in the workplace.

But not all people carry the same proportion of positivity serial. You have to train it and make it a habit so that it prevails over pessimism. Only in this way, says Reyes, who will lead the webinar Training positive attitudes is possible. Discover its benefits, organized by the HUB Company of Banco Sabadell, this optimism will end up being an essential part of the character.

Sign up for the webinar Training positive attitudes is possible. Discover its benefits, with Manel Reyes, director and partner of MRC International People Training, organized by HUB Banco Sabadell Company. When: May 27, at 4 p.m.

What does it mean to be positive?

The positive attitude is the ability to perceive the environment in a constructive and possible way. “It is the disposition to interpret reality in such a way that we assume that we are capable of achieving something”, he describes Carlos Royo, associate professor at Esade. When you have a positive disposition, point out, it is easier to be self-effective, that is, to fulfill the tasks and challenges.

“Evolution has programmed us to always pay attention to the negative, in order to protect ourselves from danger. But the people resilientIn addition to keeping an eye on possible threats, they have another to tune in to what makes them feel good ”, highlights Pascual.

East optimism it is present in the human being. It is a trait that participates in their perception, like pessimism, which is precisely the opposite: the vision that nothing will be as planned, that it will not produce any benefit and that it will even generate some harm.

Both biases are like glasses that allow you to interpret what is happening around you and make decisions about it. And they are, to a large extent, hereditary. “It is said that around 60% of what we are is genetic and 40% is learned,” explains Andrés García Notario, director of the Psychopedagogical Office of the Alfonso X El Sabio University (UAX).

The person who genetically tends towards negativity, hopes to overcome it by training and the person who has a personality in which positivity prevails, can always enhance it.

Life, however, does not make it easy to maintain an optimistic attitude. exist factors that contribute to generate this atmosphere of pessimism. Royo identifies two types. Predisposing factors materialize in day-to-day situations that cause accumulation of tension and changes in cheer up of which you are not aware. For example, a couple argument or bad news at work. “They are circumstances that predispose one to lose control and that, if they are paid attention, accumulate until generating precipitating factors”, he describes. The latter, he defines as situations in which control is lost and acts are not very assertive. “They occur when you shout, lose your nerves or when you decide to isolate yourself.”

Maintaining a good attitude in these moments consists of paying the same attention to the positive thoughts as to the negative ones. “This makes it possible not to accumulate a discomfort that may end up generating that precipitating factor,” he points out.

How does positive thinking develop?

According to Royo, there are neurological circuits associated with optimism. “They are located in the prefrontal neocortex, where the forehead is. This is where the ability to cope with depression in difficult situations lies ”, he explains. When these circuits are trained through habit, they shift from negative to neutral to positive thinking.

“For example, if when you get up in the morning the first thought is negative, of the type: ‘Another day, it’s still Thursday, how slowly the week passes!’, You are activating an attitude that leads to a particular type of behavior . It’s like when you go down a road and always take the same detour ”, explains Royo.

To end this pessimistic trend, the morning message should be different: “Come on, one more day, let’s see what good things can happen today!”, For example. This does not mean, Royo warns, that life is going to change suddenly. “Existence will not turn rosy, but the usual neurological circuitry is being altered.” It is a change that can be made from the cognitive side; from the behavioral side, the things that are done; but also from the emotional, the things that are felt.

“Just by realizing a lot is already being done, it is a first wake-up call. It is similar to going down a road where you always go, but now you can see the other cars, the surrounding trees … Negative emotions, such as anxiety or sadness, which produce pessimism, are no longer automated “, adds the Esade’s teacher. This attention is the key to fostering positivity. The mindfulness It is precisely a technique that proposes people to develop full and conscious attention.

Positivity, an ally of creativity Carlos Royo, associate professor at Esade, explains that the American psychologist Richard Boyatzis, a doctor in Social Psychology from Harvard University, says that, if faced with a situation, the individual focuses on what can go wrong, on their deficiencies, on their deficiencies and in fear, the sympathetic nervous system is activated, associated with the threat that keeps it on guard. On the other hand, when you work from positivity, the parasympathetic nervous system is awakened, which drives the ability to create, imagine and inspire. “Positive thinking leads you to a divergent way of thinking, out of the ordinary, to genius,” explains Andrés García Notario, director of the Psychopedagogical Office of the Alfonso X El Sabio University (UAX). “The optimist is deeply creative, even if a good pessimist makes great songs at a terrible time,” he jokes.

How is positivity generated in the team?

Reyes assures that the promotion of optimism is an individual exercise that has group repercussions. “The emotional climate of a group of people is nourished by the emotional temperatures of its members,” he says. Being positive, he continues, today is not a whim, but a commitment. “The person responsible for equipment you should stop thinking that being one makes you look soft. What it makes you really is more accessible. Your colleagues will follow you and create a most creative team, daring and productive”, He recommends.

A good Leader, says José Luis Bosch, director of the master’s degree in Human Resources Management at OBS Business School, must publicly acknowledge the positive actions of its members and not sanction the negative ones. “You have to minimize them,” he says.

To create this good atmosphere, Royo emphasizes the importance of language. “It will be strengthened if the verb is replaced to have what to do in the orders by want. Also through open questions that promote the possibility of doing things, because the interlocutor is equipped with capacities to offer solutions: What would you need for this to work out? How do you imagine the situation will be once we have achieved the objective ?”, Explain.

This does not mean that others should not be done such as “Have you taken all the risks into account? Do you know what can go wrong? “But, if they are only made of this type, Royo remarks, any affirmative perspective is blocked.