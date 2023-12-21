NS may definitively operate on domestic rail until the end of 2033. Today the government concluded the contract with the carrier, State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Spoor) just announced. There was a lot of discussion earlier this year about the so-called Main Rail Network Concession (HRN). For example, NS wanted to introduce a rush hour tax.
David Briem
Latest update:
17:16
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Train #passengers #concession #main #rail #network #obtained
Leave a Reply