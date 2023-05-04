BAccording to the federal police, two people died in a train accident in Hürth near Cologne on Thursday. According to initial investigations, a train ran into a group of workers. As the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” reported, the accident is said to have happened at a level crossing. According to police, several people were injured. The exact number is still unclear, said a police spokesman on Thursday. Firefighters tended to the injured.

According to a railway spokeswoman, it was the Intercity (IC) 2005, which was traveling from Emden towards Koblenz. The first report was received by the railway shortly after 11 a.m., the accident must have happened shortly before.

Emergency manager and emergency service as well as psychological support are on site. The railway line has been closed for the time being.