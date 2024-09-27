Ciudad Juárez.- The Human Rights Directorate trains senior and mid-level staff of the Municipality in various topics, which are taught by the Municipal Women’s Institute (IMM), Human Rights and the National System for the Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents (Sipinna ).

The topic taught was “Right to Non-Discrimination and Groups in Situations of Vulnerability”, in which municipal employees of the IMM and the Human Rights Directorate participated.

The person in charge of the agency’s office, Santiago González Reyes, announced that they continue to prepare for the mandatory training of Municipal staff on issues of human rights, gender perspective, prevention of discrimination, harassment and sexual harassment, as well as institutional violence. .

The official explained that topics were included such as the definition of stereotype and prejudice, practical and concrete definitions, what conditions groups must have to be considered vulnerable, and how to avoid discriminatory practices in the public service. (Veronica Dominguez)

[email protected]