The regional executive requests 288 million from the EU anti-Covid fund to modernize the transport network and reduce pollution
Create high capacity lines with electric vehicles between large municipalities; digitize public transport; install electric recharging points in dissuasive car parks; ride trucks on trains; and develop the areas of logistics activities. These are the main projects that the Community has presented to the Government of
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.