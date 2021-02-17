The regional executive requests 288 million from the EU anti-Covid fund to modernize the transport network and reduce pollution A Primafrio lorry in the UK port of Dover’s shipping area, in a file photo. / AFP MANUEL BUITRAGO Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 07:48



Create high capacity lines with electric vehicles between large municipalities; digitize public transport; install electric recharging points in dissuasive car parks; ride trucks on trains; and develop the areas of logistics activities. These are the main projects that the Community has presented to the Government of