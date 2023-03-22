Ukraine’s defense ministry said the weapons were destined for a fleet of Kremlin ships in the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on Monday (20.Mar.2023) that a train loaded with missiles from Russia was blown up in the Ukrainian city of Djankoi, located in northern Crimea. The equipment would be taken to a Russian fleet in the Black Sea. Here’s the announcement agency official (73 KB, in English).

The wagons were loaded with cruise missiles, weapons that release explosives from long distances and with high precision. According to Kiev, the damage caused by the missile reaches 2,500 kilometers against land targets and 375 kilometers against maritime points.

Despite the statement, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the train attack. At the twitterAnton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of the Interior of Ukraine, Denis Monastirski, published a video of the moment of the explosion.

Russian cruise missiles “Kalibr NK” were destroyed in Dzhankoi, Crimea, during their transportation by rail – @DI_Ukraine It is reported that this video is from Dzhankoi. The voice says it’s the train station area. pic.twitter.com/9UXMe2aKNR — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 20, 2023

CRIMEA

The Crimean Peninsula, formerly an autonomous territory of Ukraine, was annexed by the Russian government in 2014 after then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted. Russian nationalists had been waiting for the return of the peninsula to the territory of Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union (1922-1991).

The Crimean Parliament elected Sergey Aksyonov as Prime Minister of the region. In March of the same year, parliament organized a referendum in which citizens decided in favor of annexing the peninsula to Russia. Ukraine and countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom have made popular consultation illegal.

The peninsula is disputed because it is considered an important strategic region due to its geographical position. Since before the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, infrastructure has been the main way for the Kremlin to supply Russian troops in Crimea.

On Saturday (18.Mar)​​ Russian President Vladimir Putin he did a surprise visit to the Crimea region, on the 9th anniversary of the annexation of the disputed Black Sea territory with Ukraine. It is the Russian leader’s 1st trip to the site since 2020.

The visit took place 1 day after the ICC (International Criminal Court, also known as the Hague Tribunal) issued arrest warrants against the Russian leader.