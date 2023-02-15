Baja California Sur.- It has been revealed that there is a project for the construction of a transpeninsular train that would connect the city of Tijuana with San Jose del Cabo.

According to the representative of Baja California Sur, Alfredo Porras Domínguez, the train would have departures every 30 minutes and would pass through a total of 11 towns in its journey between both entities.

Furthermore, it has been reported that The train’s operating hours would be from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., thus allowing a space to maintain the train tracks, which is presumed could be high speedas reported by San Diego Red.

It is estimated that the train would transport approximately 25,000 passengers a day, which would be of great benefit to the region. The project contemplates the inclusion of several stations in the towns that are on its route.

In Baja California Suraccording to the map released by federal deputy Miguel Torruco, is would have seven contemplated populations: San José del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas, Todos Santos, La Paz, Ciudad Constitución, Santa Rosalía and Guerrero Negro.

It should be noted that the construction of the railway would cover more than 1,700 kilometers and would cost 140,000 million pesos, which is expected to be covered by private investment.

This project has aroused the interest of various companies seeking to invest in the region, which could result in a great opportunity for economic and tourist development for Baja California Sur and the towns that would benefit from the construction of the train.

In addition to the economic opportunities that the transpeninsular train could generate, it is also expected that offer travelers panoramic views and the gastronomy of the municipalities that will go through, what it would be a unique experience for tourists.

On the other hand, the train could also offer a more sustainable transportation alternative for the region, reducing the emission of greenhouse gases by promoting the use of public transport.

However, the construction of a project of this magnitude entails a series of challenges and concerns, such as the need to ensure the safety of passengers and workers at all times, as well as guarantee the constant maintenance of the train tracks.

It is also important to consider the potential environmental and social impacts of construction, to ensure that the project is carried out in a responsible and sustainable manner.

In this sense, it is necessary that the corresponding authorities carry out exhaustive studies and consult with local communities and experts in various areas before making any decision regarding the construction of the transpeninsular train.

Additionally, it is important that mitigation and compensation measures are put in place for any negative impacts that may arise throughout the project.

In summary, the construction of the transpeninsular train that would connect Tijuana with San José del Cabo is a project that could have important benefits for the region, such as job creation, tourism promotion and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

This is how the railway lines would look in Mexico (Miguel Torruco)

The transpeninsular train project has generated diverse opinions among the inhabitants and leaders of the states that would be crossed by this railway.

On the one hand, there are those who welcome the idea, arguing that the train could boost tourism in the region and create jobs. In addition, some point out that the railway would be a cheaper and safer transport alternative for the population.

However, also There are those who oppose the project. Some argue that the train could affect the environment, as well as the way of life of the communities that lie on the railway’s route. In addition, others point out that the construction of the railway would require a large economic investment, which could be used for other needs in the region.

Given these conflicting positions, the transpeninsular train project is still in a exploration phase. Some meetings have been held between business leaders and politicians to assess the feasibility of the work, as well as the possible benefits and risks it could generate. Nevertheless, A final agreement has not yet been reached.

It should be noted that if the transpeninsular train project came to fruition, it would be one of the longest railways in Mexico and one of the most ambitious in terms of its design and technology.

This would allow the northwestern region of Mexico to have a modern and efficient transport alternativewhich could contribute to the economic growth of the area.

In addition, the construction of the transpeninsular train would also imply a significant investment in infrastructure, which could generate jobs and business opportunities for companies in the region. Also, the project could attract the attention of foreign investors interested in developing the region.

In conclusion, the transpeninsular train project is in a phase of exploration and evaluation. Although it could represent an important development opportunity for the region, it is also necessary to consider the possible impacts that it could have on the environment and the communities in the area.

Likewise, it is important to assess whether there is a sufficient market for the estimated passenger demand, as well as whether it is feasible to obtain the necessary private investment for the construction of the railway. However, the truth is that this project represents a great challenge for the development of transportation and infrastructure in Mexico, and a sample of the country’s potential to continue innovating and growing in the 21st century.