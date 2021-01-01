new Delhi: On the first day of the new year, dense fog has been seen in the capital of the country today. Today, the minimum temperature reached 1.1 degree Celsius in Delhi. Apart from this, an outbreak of cold wave is also seen in North India. Today, dense fog has been seen in many corners of the country, due to which the effect on traffic has also been seen. Due to bad weather, there has been an impact on trains and flights.

Apart from Delhi, the weather is bad in many areas of the country. Due to which people have faced many problems related to traffic. Today many trains have been canceled due to bad weather. Some trains already canceled due to Corona have been resumed today. However, due to corona and bad weather, many trains are canceled today. Today 2975 trains are completely canceled in the country, while 13 trains have been partially canceled. For information about which trains are canceled here Click Do.

At the same time, there was dense fog in many areas in Delhi. Visibility had reached near zero in many areas due to fog. Due to low visibility, traffic on the roads in Delhi was affected. The movement in Delhi was very slow due to fog on the roads.

#WATCH| Dense fog leads to near zero visibility in the area around ITO in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/oop4KRgdec – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

On the other hand due to bad weather, flights are also being affected. The airline company SpiceJet said that due to bad weather and low visibility, many flights are being affected. SpiceJet has said that flights to Kanpur, Shirdi, Guwahati may be affected. In such a situation, passengers should check the status of their flights before traveling.

Also read:

Kannauj: Due to heavy negligence of administration in cold, people upset due to non-availability of bonfire

Weather Updates: Cold Torture in Delhi, Mercury Reaches 1.1 Degree, Lowest Temperature in 15 Years