new Delhi: Outbreak of cold is being seen continuously in the country. Cold wave is also prevailing in many areas of North India including Delhi. At the same time, people are also facing many problems due to cold. Along with this, due to poor weather and fog, low visibility has also affected the traffic. Trains and flights are also being canceled due to low visibility. There has been snowfall in Shimla, due to which the road traffic has stopped.

There is a dense fog in many areas of the country. Due to the fog, there are many problems in driving vehicles on the roads. At the same time, many trains have also been canceled today due to low visibility. Railways has completely canceled 6337 trains due to bad weather and other reasons. Apart from this, 14 trains have been partially canceled. For information about which trains have been canceled today Click Do.

At the same time, the Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Special and Shridham Express running between Jabalpur to Delhi will not run for two days. Apart from this, the train going from Udaipur to Haridwar from 28 December to 5 January will not run between Haridwar-Udaipur Special Delhi-Haridwar. On this date, this train will run between Udaipur-Delhi only. Apart from this, the Mewar Express running between Udaipur-Delhi has been canceled till December 30.

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla receives fresh snowfall; visuals from Jakhoo area of ​​the city.

Snow in shimla

Apart from this, due to bad weather, there has been a lot of impact on flights. The airline company SpiceJet has said that flights to Jammu and Darbhanga can be affected due to low visibility. For this, know the status of your flights before traffic. There has been snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, due to which snow has snowed on the roads. Shimla police say that due to snowfall in upper Shimla area, noisy roads have been stopped and the roads of Shimla have become slippery.

