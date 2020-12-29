new Delhi: Many states of the country are in the grip of cold wave. At the same time, people are also facing a lot of problems due to the cold. Fog has also increased in many areas of the country, due to which there is a decrease in visibility. At the same time, due to low visibility and bad weather, there has been a great impact on traffic. Due to this many trains and flights have been canceled.

Many trains were already canceled in the country due to the Corona virus crisis. At the same time, due to the cold, trains have been affected. Today many trains have been canceled due to fog in the country. Today 16 trains have been diverted in the country. For information about which trains have been diverted here Click Do. Today, 6255 trains have been completely canceled. Apart from this, 17 trains have been partially canceled. For information about which trains have been canceled, here Click Do.

Effect on flights

Apart from this, flights are also being affected. The airline company SpiceJet says flights to Bangalore, Dharamsala and Jammu may be affected due to low visibility. In such a situation, passengers should check the status of their flight before traveling. There is snowfall in the hilly areas. Traffic has stopped in many places due to snowfall. Snowfall has been seen in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Several high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir have received snowfall. Two inches of snowfall has been recorded in Gulmarg in North Kashmir, while Pahalgam in South Kashmir and Sonamarg in Central Kashmir recorded one inch of snowfall. Gurez received three inches of snow. Apart from this, snowfall has occurred in many parts of Jammu region. At the same time, two inches of snowfall has been recorded in the vicinity of Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Traffic was temporarily disrupted on this highway. Traffic on the road connecting the Kashmir Valley to other parts of the country was stopped for some time but after clearing the snow, the trains were allowed to go.

