new Delhi: Outbreak of cold is seen in many areas of the country. Today it is freezing in most parts of North India. At the same time, in many places in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, the minimum temperature is below normal. The country’s capital Delhi is also witnessing the havoc. At the same time, the weather is also bad in many areas due to the cold and dense fog is seen. Visibility has been reduced due to dense fog, due to which traffic has also been affected.

Due to reduced visibility due to fog, the traffic is being affected the most. Due to fog, visibility in the morning decreases so much in many areas that it becomes difficult to drive on the roads. At the same time, the effect of low visibility is also seen on trains and flights. Many times trains and flights are also canceled due to bad weather. Even today, trains have been canceled or diverted due to low visibility and other reasons.

Many trains have already been canceled due to Corona virus. At the same time, many running trains have also been canceled. Today, 6355 trains have been completely canceled by the Railways. Apart from this, 19 trains have been partially canceled. For information about trains that have been canceled Here Click. At the same time, many trains are running late due to fog.

At the same time, many trains have been canceled due to the ongoing farmer movement in the country. Today the special train (05211) from Darbhanga to Amritsar is completely canceled. Apart from this, the special train (02379) going from Sealdah to Amritsar will also be completely canceled today.

Also read:

Delhi Weather: Dense fog in the capital in the morning, air quality ‘very poor’