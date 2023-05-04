Home page World

There are always accidents involving trains. © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

There is a bad accident south of Cologne. A train drives into a group of people. Much is initially unclear, but one thing is certain: there are dead and injured.

According to the federal police, two people died in a train accident in Hürth near Cologne today. According to initial investigations, a train ran into a group of workers.

According to police, several people were injured. The exact number is still unclear, said a police spokesman today. Firefighters tended to the injured.

As the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” reported, the accident is said to have happened at a level crossing. According to a railway spokeswoman, it was the Intercity (IC) 2005, which was traveling from Emden towards Koblenz.

The first report was received by the railway shortly after 11 a.m., the accident must have happened shortly before. Emergency manager and emergency service as well as psychological support are on site. The railway line has been closed for the time being. dpa